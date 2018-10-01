Pacific Takes Top 25 10/1: Washington moves closer to the Top 5

- Alabama 5-0
- Ohio State 5-0
- Georgia 5-0
- LSU 5-0
- Notre Dame 5-0
- Clemson 5-0
- Oklahoma 5-0
- Auburn 4-1
- Washington 4-1 - The Huskies stick in the Top 10 as Stanford tumbles out. Their loss at Auburn is still solid with Auburn in the Top 10 and they got a decent non-conference win over BYU to bolster their status.
- Penn State 4-1
- West Virginia 4-0
- Michigan 4-1
- UCF 4-0
- Stanford 4-1 - The Cardinal took a tough shot from Notre Dame and will have to pick themselves back up in-conference. They should be able to win all of their games going into their huge showdown with Washington in Seattle in early-November.
- Oregon 4-1 - Stanford falling down hurts the Ducks as their loss to Stanford in Eugene doesn’t look as good as it did a week ago. They’re still set up well in-conference though and scored a nice win at Cal Saturday night
- Miami 4-1
- Wisconsin 3-1
- Kentucky 5-0
- USF 4-0
- Maryland 3-1
- NCState 4-0
- Texas 4-1
- Florida 4-1
- San Diego State 3-1
- Iowa 3-1
On the edge
Michigan State, Colorado, Syracuse, Appalachian State, USC