Pacific Takes Top 25 10/1: Washington moves closer to the Top 5

It was a tough week in the Top 25 for the Pac-12

By Jack Follman
Arizona State v Washington Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images
  1. Alabama 5-0
  2. Ohio State 5-0
  3. Georgia 5-0
  4. LSU 5-0
  5. Notre Dame 5-0
  6. Clemson 5-0
  7. Oklahoma 5-0
  8. Auburn 4-1
  9. Washington 4-1 - The Huskies stick in the Top 10 as Stanford tumbles out. Their loss at Auburn is still solid with Auburn in the Top 10 and they got a decent non-conference win over BYU to bolster their status.
  10. Penn State 4-1
  11. West Virginia 4-0
  12. Michigan 4-1
  13. UCF 4-0
  14. Stanford 4-1 - The Cardinal took a tough shot from Notre Dame and will have to pick themselves back up in-conference. They should be able to win all of their games going into their huge showdown with Washington in Seattle in early-November.
  15. Oregon 4-1 - Stanford falling down hurts the Ducks as their loss to Stanford in Eugene doesn’t look as good as it did a week ago. They’re still set up well in-conference though and scored a nice win at Cal Saturday night
  16. Miami 4-1
  17. Wisconsin 3-1
  18. Kentucky 5-0
  19. USF 4-0
  20. Maryland 3-1
  21. NCState 4-0
  22. Texas 4-1
  23. Florida 4-1
  24. San Diego State 3-1
  25. Iowa 3-1

On the edge

Michigan State, Colorado, Syracuse, Appalachian State, USC

