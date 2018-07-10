2018 preseason Pac-12 offensive units: Stanford has the best offense in the conference

1. Stanford - This seemed impossible a couple years ago when Stanford was struggling offensively without an answer at QB and with limited talent at WR. Those days are over as the Cardinal now have one of the conference’s best young QBs in K.J. Costello, the nation’s best offensive weapon back in Bryce Love and the conference’s best WR/TE and offensive line groups.

2. Washington - The Huskies are neck and neck with Stanford. They have the two best tackles in the conference in Trey Adams and Kaleb McGary, a four-year starter and former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year at QB in senior Jake Browning and the conference’s best player not named Bryce Love at running back in Myles Gaskin. They are a little light at receiver, but have two great tight ends in Huner Bryant and Drew Sample.

3. Oregon - The Ducks offense is working its way back to the Chip Kelly era. The key is Justin Herbert at QB, a tall playmaker with good speed who could be their next first round draft pick QB. The young offensive line has grown up and has become one of the best in the conference and Herbert has some decent skill players to work with including senior RB Tony Brooks-James and emerging standout WR Dillon Mitchell.

4. USC - The Trojans will have to replace Sam Darnold and some other major playmakers, but their still loaded on this side of the ball. The offensive line should be stout with veterans Toa Lobendahn, Chuma Edoga, and Chris Brown and they have young elite skill players in RB Stephen Carr and WR Tyler Vaughns.

5. Arizona - Khali Tate should pick up where he left off as a scary quarterback who can take over a game and he’s surrounded by talent capable of running a high-octane offense. The offensive line, led by center Nate Eldridge, could be the best in Tucson in a while and running back J.J. Taylor is progressing into the next great Wildcat RB.

6. Utah - The Utes have a sneak good offense. QB Tyler Huntley is the best playmaker at QB they have had in a while and running back Zack Moss is one of the best in the conference. The offensive line is big and experienced and the receiver group is much better than it has been in recent years.

7. Arizona State - QB Manny Wilkins made a major step forward in 2017 and should be ready for a big senior season. He’ll have the conference’s best receiver to throw to in N’Keal Harry. The other receivers around Harry are solid as well and the offensive line has some nice pieces.

8. Washington State - The Cougars will have to retool with Luke Falk off to the NFL along with stud linemen Cody O’Connell and Cole Madison. Mike Leach’s offense has shown the ability to keep humming in when losing talent, so the Cougars will still probably put up lots of yards through the air no matter what with a deep and talented receiver group.

9. UCLA - Chip Kelly takes over an offense that has a good amount of talent, but not much PROVEN talent, and one that will be replacing Josh Rosen at QB. The good news is they have young talent at QB that can fit his system and ultra-talented offensive line, WR/TE, and RB groups, that could be some of the best in the conference if they put it together.

10. Colorado - Steven Montez leads the way for the Buffs. He should continue to progress into one of the best QBs in the conference. The WR group needs to reload and new RBs need to step up. The offensive line will build around stud Tim Lynott.

11. Cal - The Bears should make steps towards being a good offense with Ross Bowers back at quarterback and an underrated group of receivers coming back, led by 2016 freshman stud Demitris Robertson. Former walk-on running back Patrick Laird is another underrated talent.

12. Oregon State - Jonathan Smith has a long ways to go before he gets to work with an offense like the one he had at Washington. There are some decent pieces her though like running back Artavis Pierce, guard Gus Lavaka, and tight end Noah Togiai.