2018 Top 50 Pac-12 players 31-40: Chase Lucas, Iman Marshall, and Julian Blackmon standout CBs

31. Toa Lobendahn Sr. C USC

Lodendahn has been a star in waiting his entire career, but he’s always hurt. If he’s not hurt, he could have a huge senior year.

32. Chase Lucas So. CB Arizona State

Was one of the conference’s best corners as a freshman. He had two picks, but is also a great tackler and defender in the run game, finishing with nearly 60 tackles in 2017.

33. Iman Marshall Sr. CB USC

Marshall is a bit of a what if player who has not yet fulfilled his big time potential. Even if he still doesn’t fully put it all together in 2018, he’s still one of the best corners in the conference.

34. Julian Blackmon Jr. CB Utah

A second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2017, the 6’1 rangy playmaker has quickly become one of the best DBs in the conference. He’s great in run and pass defense and should rack up INTs in 2018.

35. Tyler Vaughns So. WR USC

The five-star recruit had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman with more than 800 yards and 5 TDs. He should crack the 1,000-yard mark as a sophomore.

36. Kylan Wilborn So. DE Arizona

He exploded as a freshman and quickly became one of the conference’s best pass rushers. He had nine tackles for-loss and seven sacks in his first season and should only get better.

37. J.J. Taylor So. RB Arizona

He showed what he was capable of in his first full season, running for more than 800 yards and scoring seven TDs in 2017. He’s only 5’6, but a tough runner that has averaged 6.5 yards per-carry during his career.

38. Patrick Laird Sr. RB Cal

No one seemed to notice that the former walk-on ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2017 and scored nine touchdowns. He’s also a great receiver as he had 45 receptions for more than 300 yards last year.

39. A.T. Hall Sr. T Stanford

Stepped up in 2017 as Stanford’s starting right tackle. He is the next in line of crazy good run blockers on the line for the Cardinal and is coming off an All-Pac-12 season.

40. Jaylen Johnson Sr. DT Washington

Johnson has been in the shadows of Vita Vea, Elijah Qualls, and Greg Gaines, but he should have a huge season as he moves into a bigger role with Vea off to the NFL. He’s explosive, versatile and was a monster in Washington’s game against Alabama in the CFP.