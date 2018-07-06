2018 Top 50 Pac-12 players - 41-50: Tony Brooks-James and Calvin Throckmorton two top Ducks

41. Tony Brooks-James Sr. RB Oregon

TBJ should be the man now with Royce Freeman now in the NFL. He’s more of a LaMichael James/De’Anthony Thomas type than Freeman with breakaway speed and big play potential behind Oregon’s now veteran offensive line.

42. Chris Brown Sr. G USC

A smooth veteran interior lineman who is deadly in run blocking. He feels like a player who could have a long NFL career.

43. Rick Gamboa Sr. LB Colorado

Gamboa racks up tackles and can lay the wood at 240 pounds. One of the best veteran LBs in the conference, he finished with 90 tackles last year.

44. Ben Burr-Kirven Sr. LB Washington

BBK has been on an All-Pac-12 track ever since he started filling in for stud LB Azeem Victor in 2016. He is a motor player who can make tackles from sideline to sideline and the heart of Washington’s stingy defense.

45. Tevis Bartlett Sr. LB Washington

Washington’s best returning pass rusher is skilled at making plays in the backfield as he finished 2017 with 12 tackles for-loss and four sacks. He’s moving to inside linebacker this year.

46. Drew Lewis Sr. LB Colorado

The former Husky exploded as a junior, tallying more than 90 tackles with 5.5 for-loss and two sacks. He’s an aggressive playmaker who can make plays in the backfield who has the range to also cover the pass.

47. Vic Wharton III Sr. WR Cal

The former Tennessee Volunteer emerged as one of Ross Bowers’ favorite targets in 2017. He had nearly 900 yards receiving and caught five TDs.

48. JoJo McIntosh Sr. S Washington

A big hitter at the back of Washington’s defense he’s a bit of the enforcer for the Husky D now. He has more than 150 tackles already in his career.

49. Calvin Throckmorton Jr. G Oregon

Throckmorton has started since he was a freshman and takes over for Tyrell Crosby as Oregon’s best offensive lineman. He will be a leader of what should be one of the best o-line groups in the conference.

50. Jake Hanson Jr. C Oregon

Another former young starter who’s a veteran now for the Ducks and a great offensive lineman. He’s ready to reach All-Pac-12 status as a great run blocker in the middle.

Honorable Mention

K.J. Costello Jr. QB Stanford

Nate Eldridge Jr. C Arizona

Alijah Holder Sr. CB Stanford

Tyler Huntley Jr. QB Utah

Steven Montez Jr. QB Colorado

Kaden Smith So. TE Stanford

Manny Wilkins Sr. QB Arizona State

Kyle Williams Jr. WR Arizona State