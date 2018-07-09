Preseason Pac-12 tight end rankings: UCLA’s Caleb Wilson best TE in Pac-12

Caleb Wilson Jr. UCLA - Wilson went off in the first five games of 2017 before he went down with an injury. He had 38 catches for 490 yards and a touchdown in just those five games.

2. Kaden Smith So. Stanford - Consistently one of the best pass-catching tight ends in 2017 and a good blocker as well. He closed the regular season well with four touchdowns in Stanford’s final three games before their bowl.

3. Hunter Bryant So. Washington - Another young tight end who was blowing up before he got hurt in 2017. He had 331 yards and a touchdown while only playing about half a season.

4. Drew Sample Sr. Washington - Probably the best blocking tight end in the conference. He should see a decent amount of receiving production as well in 2018 if he is fully healthy.

5. Jacob Breeland Jr. Oregon - He emerged as a major playmaker in Oregon’s passing game as a sophomore. He had more than 300 yards receiving and five TD catches in 2017.

6. Noah Togiai Sr. Oregon State - One of the best receiving tight ends in the conference and one of the best Beavers at any position. He finished 2017 with 34 receptions for 461 yards and two TDs.