Toughest 2019 game for each Pac-12 team: Oregon faces major test at Washington

Arizona - at Oregon - November 16 - The Wildcats shocked the Pac-12 when they ran Oregon out of the stadium last year in Tucson. The Wildcats now travel up to Eugene for a late-season matchup where the Ducks might have a lot at stake and a thirst for revenge after getting embarrassed by the Wildcats last year.

Arizona State - at Utah - October 19 - The Sun Devils took down the Utes by 18 points and injured Tyler Huntley late in 2018 and momentarily threw their season into disarray. Now the Sun Devils have to travel up to Salt Lake City and should have a healthy Tyler Huntley to take on the Sun Devils in what should be another battle for supremacy in the South.

Cal - at Oregon - October 5 - The Bears have to go up Eugene after getting dashed by the Ducks in Berkeley last year. The Bears have the defense to slow down Oregon, but weren’t over to overcome their offensive shortcomings last year and let the Ducks fly past them. The Bears will have to put together an exceptional effort to make sure that doesn’t happen this year on the road.

Colorado - at Oregon - October 11 - Not every toughest game is at Oregon this year, but the Buffs are another one who will have a tough time winning in Eugene. Especially given they will get just six days to prepare for their road trip and Friday night game after playing Arizona in Boulder the previous Saturday.

Oregon - at Washington - October 19 - The Ducks beat Washington in Eugene in 2018 and it’s helped them get a bit of momentum in the rivalry, but the win came at home, with Washington off a road game, Oregon off a bye and the Ducks won in overtime with Washington missing a mid-range field goal at the end of regulation. Going up to Seattle and taking the throne from Washington will be much more difficult, even if Oregon is as good as many expect them to be.

Oregon State - at Oregon - November 30 - I actually think Washington and Utah might be harder games than at Oregon for the Beavers, but the Ducks won’t ease up if they get up by a few scores in Eugene and it could easily get ugly like it did in 2018. Plus, the North title could easily be at play for the Ducks and maybe even CFP stock that would inspire them to pour it on their rival.

Stanford - at Washington State - November 16 - The Cardinal have to travel to Pullman coming off at road game at Boulder with the only positive of that scheduling maybe being that they won’t have to thaw out from the November Colorado chill on their way to Pullman. The Cardinal will have to rally and take on the Cougar air raid with tired and likely cold bodies in a big game that should have major North title implications.

UCLA - Oklahoma - September 14 - The Bruins have a mighty Pac-12 test playing at Utah in mid-November, however, the Sooners are on a different level than a strong Pac-12 team right now, being a major CFP contender year in and year out. The Bruins will have to fight just to keep it close the way they did in 2018 in Norman.

USC - at Washington - September 28 - The Trojans follow up a South showdown against Utah with a road trip up to Seattle where the talented and well-coached Huskies wait for them. The Trojans will have already went through four tough battles at this point and the Huskies and their talented secondary could spell trouble for USC’s air raid in the thick Seattle air.

Utah - at Washington - November 2 - The Huskies have been a obstacle the Utes haven’t been able to get around in recent things. Things shouldn’t be much easier as they head up to Seattle and take on the Huskies, coming off of a bye week. The Huskies are the rare Pac-12 team that can match the Utes physically and it’s sure to be another slugfest this time around.

Washington - at Stanford - October 5 - I keep going back and forth for Washington between this game and their showdown with Oregon. I will go with Stanford because the Huskies haven’t won in Palo Alto since 2007 and I anticipate David Shaw going all out for this one (2017 Stanford/UW was the most-intense I’ve ever seen Shaw). Stanford Stadium isn’t the most-hostile environment, but the Huskies will likely have to be on their A game to get a win.

Washington State - at Washington - November 29 - The Apple Cup has become a yearly nightmare for Mike Leach and the Cougars as their title hopes are squashed by the Huskies at the end of each November, usually in embarrassing fashion. The pressure is mounting for the Cougars to win this one and they’ll have to do it in Seattle this year, where they haven’t won since 2007.